Evolution AB Enhances Capital Structure with Share Repurchase

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Evolution Gaming Group AB ( (SE:EVO) ) has shared an announcement.

Evolution AB (publ) has repurchased 259,000 of its own shares between May 19 and May 23, 2025, as part of a board-approved program aimed at improving its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The repurchase was conducted under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Safe Harbour Regulation, with Citibank executing the transactions independently. This move is expected to positively impact Evolution’s financial health and market positioning, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:EVO) stock is a Hold with a SEK1210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Evolution Gaming Group AB stock, see the SE:EVO Stock Forecast page.

More about Evolution Gaming Group AB

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses fully integrated B2B online casino solutions to gaming operators. Established in 2006, Evolution has become a leading B2B provider with over 800 operators as customers. The company employs more than 22,200 people across studios in Europe and North America, and is headquartered in Sweden, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EVO.

Average Trading Volume: 877,072

Current Market Cap: SEK131.3B

For an in-depth examination of EVO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.