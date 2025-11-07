Evolent Health Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Evolent Health Inc. ( (EVH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Evolent Health Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Evolent Health Inc. is a healthcare company focused on improving health outcomes for individuals with complex conditions by providing solutions that simplify and make healthcare more affordable. The company operates in the healthcare sector, serving a national base of leading payers and providers.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Evolent Health Inc. exceeded expectations, announcing over $500 million in newly-contracted annualized revenue set to launch in 2026. The company also expanded its leadership team to support its accelerating growth.

Key financial highlights include a revenue of $479.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $38.955 million, reflecting a margin increase to 8.1% from 5.1% the previous year. Despite a net loss of $26.93 million, the company secured two new customer agreements, bringing the total to thirteen for the year, and projected a 2026 revenue forecast of $2.5 billion. Evolent also announced the addition of a large regional Blues plan to its Performance Suite for Oncology.

The company is gearing up for significant growth with leadership changes, including the appointment of Mario Ramos as CFO and John Johnson as Chief Strategy Officer, effective January 2026. These changes are aimed at ensuring financial discipline and strategic growth, particularly in the oncology sector.

Looking ahead, Evolent Health remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with plans to launch more than $750 million in new annualized revenue during 2026. The company continues to focus on enhancing its product offerings and maintaining strong customer retention, positioning itself for sustained success in the healthcare market.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue