Evogene’s New Venture Targets Sustainable Protein Market

Evogene Ltd. and The Kitchen FoodTech Hub by Strauss Group have co-founded Finally Foods Ltd., a company that aims to transform the food industry by using AI technology to develop plant-based alternatives to animal proteins. The company is set to tap into the growing alternative proteins market, projected to reach USD 55 billion by 2032, and has secured pre-seed funding from the Israeli Innovation Authority and The Kitchen Hub. With Evogene’s AI tech-engine and a strong founding team, Finally Foods is positioned to make a significant impact on sustainable food production and global food security.

