Evion Group NL Issues New Shares Under Placement

BlackEarth Minerals NL ( (AU:EVG) ) just unveiled an update.

Evion Group NL has announced the issuance of 87,791,416 shares at $0.021 per share as part of a placement. This move is in compliance with the Corporations Act, allowing the shares to be sold without disclosure under certain exemptions, potentially impacting the company’s liquidity and market presence.

More about BlackEarth Minerals NL

Average Trading Volume: 1,090,874

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.55M

