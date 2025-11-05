Evion Group NL Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BlackEarth Minerals NL ( (AU:EVG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Evion Group NL has announced the quotation of 87,791,416 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code EVG. This move is part of transactions previously announced to the market, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders new opportunities for investment.

More about BlackEarth Minerals NL

Average Trading Volume: 1,090,874

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.55M

