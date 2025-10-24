Evion Group Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BlackEarth Minerals NL ( (AU:EVG) ) has shared an update.

Evion Group NL, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code EVG, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders. The meeting is scheduled to take place in person on November 24, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, and details about the meeting, including the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum, are available online. The company has also provided information on how shareholders can vote by proxy and access meeting-related materials. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to engaging with its shareholders and ensuring transparency in its operations.

