EVgo Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Evgo Inc. ( (EVGO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Evgo Inc. presented to its investors.

EVgo Inc. is a leading provider of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the United States, known for its extensive network of charging stations across 47 states and partnerships with various businesses to enhance EV charging accessibility.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, EVgo Inc. announced a 37% increase in total revenues, reaching $92.3 million, with a record $55.8 million in charging network revenue. The company also highlighted its continued expansion with over 280 new operational stalls added during the quarter.

Key financial metrics included a 25% year-over-year increase in network throughput to 95 gigawatt-hours and a gross profit of $12.6 million, nearly doubling from the previous year. Despite a net loss of $12.4 million attributable to Class A common stockholders, the company improved its adjusted EBITDA by 44% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, EVgo secured a $300 million financing facility to support its growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, EVgo’s management anticipates further expansion of its charging network and aims for an inflection point towards positive adjusted EBITDA, driven by a fully financed growth plan and operating leverage. The company remains focused on accelerating profitability growth and creating sustained value.

