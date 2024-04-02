EVgo Enhances Board with Ex-Ford Mobility CEO

EVgo (EVGO) just unveiled an announcement.

EVgo Inc. has strengthened its Board of Directors by appointing Scott Griffith, a seasoned leader with a robust background in the automotive and mobility sectors, including a successful tenure as CEO of Ford Motor Company’s Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Businesses. With his expertise and independence, Griffith is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s strategic direction, particularly as he joins the Audit, Nominating and Governance, and Compensation Committees. His addition is timely and strategic, as it aids the company in meeting Nasdaq’s audit committee requirements following a recent compliance hiccup.

