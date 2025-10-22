Everyday People Financial Issues Shares for Consultant Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Everyday People Financial Inc ( (TSE:EPF) ) has provided an update.

Everyday People Financial Corp. announced the issuance of 21,832 common shares as compensation for services provided by an independent consultant for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This move is part of an agreement with the consultant, and the shares are subject to a hold period in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The issuance does not affect the company’s control structure and is aligned with its strategy to provide innovative financial solutions.

More about Everyday People Financial Inc

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company established in 1988, operating in Canada and the United Kingdom. It offers solutions in revenue cycle management and financial services, focusing on helping individuals and businesses manage money better without lending money.

Average Trading Volume: 53,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$45.15M

See more insights into EPF stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

