EVERTEC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

EVERTEC INC ( (EVTC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information EVERTEC INC presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

EVERTEC, Inc. is a prominent full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider operating in Latin America, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean, offering a wide array of merchant acquiring, payment services, and business process management solutions. The company is known for managing the ATH® network, a leading PIN debit network in the region, and providing critical technology solutions to financial institutions, merchants, and government agencies.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, EVERTEC, Inc. announced an 8% increase in revenue, reaching $228.6 million, and a 33% rise in GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders, amounting to $32.9 million. The company also completed the acquisition of a 75% stake in Tecnobank Tecnologia Bancária S.A., a leading fintech vendor in Brazil, which is expected to bolster its presence in the Latin American market.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA increase of 6% to $92.6 million, with adjusted earnings per share rising by 7% to $0.92. The revenue growth was driven by organic expansion across all segments, particularly in Brazil, and contributions from recent acquisitions. Despite a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin to 40.5%, the company benefited from lower interest expenses and a gain on the sale of tax credits.

Looking ahead, EVERTEC has raised its full-year revenue outlook, now expecting growth between 8.9% and 9.6%, with adjusted earnings per share projected to increase between 8.5% and 10.4%. The company remains focused on strategic growth and operational excellence, aiming to leverage its expanded footprint in Latin America for sustained long-term growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue