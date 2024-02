Evertec (EVTC) has released an update.

The Company’s Board has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, signaling a commitment to reward shareholders on a regular basis. Scheduled for payment on March 15 to stockholders recorded by February 27, the dividend’s continuation hinges on the Board’s review and could vary with shifting business and market landscapes.

