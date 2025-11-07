Evergy Reports Steady Q3 2025 Earnings and Dividend Increase

Evergy, Inc. ( (EVRG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Evergy, Inc. presented to its investors.

Evergy, Inc. is a utility company based in Kansas City, serving 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, focusing on delivering reliable and sustainable energy. In its third quarter of 2025, Evergy reported a slight increase in GAAP earnings per share to $2.03 from $2.02 the previous year, alongside a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.6950 per share. The company also narrowed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $3.92 to $4.02, citing cooler summer weather as a factor affecting earnings. Key financial highlights include third quarter GAAP earnings of $475.0 million, up from $465.6 million in 2024, with adjusted earnings reflecting similar figures. The company attributes this growth to the recovery of regulated investments and increased demand, despite facing higher interest and depreciation expenses. Looking forward, Evergy maintains a positive long-term outlook, supported by economic development opportunities and strategic investments, and expects adjusted EPS growth in the upper half of its 4% to 6% target range starting in 2026.

