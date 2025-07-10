Evergold Corp. Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Evergold Corp ( (TSE:EVER) ) has shared an announcement.

Evergold Corp. has appointed Alvin W. Jackson to its board of directors, bringing his extensive experience in mineral exploration and development to the company. This strategic move is expected to bolster Evergold’s prospects, particularly in advancing its Golden Lion and DEM porphyry projects in British Columbia, potentially strengthening its position in the mineral exploration industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EVER is a Underperform.

Evergold Corp’s overall stock score is low due to significant financial challenges including continuous losses, negative cash flows, and weak technical indicators. The lack of revenue generation and declining financial stability are major concerns, further impacted by negative valuation metrics.

More about Evergold Corp

Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in British Columbia and Nevada. The company has a successful track record in the junior exploration space, including the establishment of GT Gold Corp. and the discovery of significant deposits in British Columbia, which were sold to Newmont for a substantial return on investment.

Average Trading Volume: 129,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.27M

