Everette Taylor Joins 1stdibs.com Board with Art Expertise

Everette Taylor has been appointed to the Board of Directors at 1stdibs.com, Inc., bringing with him extensive operational experience from his roles with various marketplace and art-related companies, including Kickstarter and Artsy, Inc. As a Class I director, he’s set for re-election in 2025 and will also join the Compensation Committee. Taylor’s compensation as a non-employee director includes a $30,000 annual retainer, additional committee service fees, and restricted stock units, all governed by the company’s compensation policy. His appointment enhances the board with a seasoned perspective on two-sided marketplaces and the art community.

