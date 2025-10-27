Everest Metals to Commence Mining at Mt Dimer with MEGA Resources Partnership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Everest Metals Corporation Limited ( (AU:EMC) ) has issued an announcement.

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd has entered into a Right to Mine Agreement with MEGA Resources Pty Ltd to commence mining at the Mt Dimer Taipan Gold & Silver Project in Western Australia. This agreement, which involves no upfront funding from EMC, will see MEGA and Bain Global Resources provide up to $18.6 million in financing, manage all mining operations, and share profits equally with EMC. The project is fully permitted and scheduled to begin mining in November 2025, with ore processing set to start in March 2026. This strategic move allows EMC to leverage current high gold and silver prices and potentially fund future projects without shareholder dilution.

More about Everest Metals Corporation Limited

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd (EMC) operates in the mining industry with a focus on gold and silver projects. The company is involved in the development and operation of mining projects, particularly in Western Australia, and aims to capitalize on high precious metal prices.

Average Trading Volume: 388,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.55M

