Everest Metals Secures Government Grant for Mt Dimer Gold Project

The latest announcement is out from Everest Metals Corporation Limited ( (AU:EMC) ).

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd has secured a co-funded drilling grant from the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme for its Mt Dimer Gold Project. This grant will cover up to 50% of drilling costs, capped at A$90,000, and is expected to accelerate the company’s exploration efforts to uncover further gold and silver mineralization. The grant’s competitive nature highlights the project’s strong potential and aligns with Everest’s strategy to enhance its resource portfolio in Western Australia. The drilling program is set to commence in the first half of 2026, with the aim of testing mineralization extensions and advancing innovative exploration concepts in underexplored areas.

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include gold and silver, with a market focus on resource-rich regions in Western Australia.

