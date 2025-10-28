Everest Metals Corporation Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Everest Metals Corporation Limited ( (AU:EMC) ) has issued an update.

Everest Metals Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy forms and submit questions in advance, with the company providing online resources for accessing meeting documents and voting. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s future direction and governance, ensuring shareholder engagement and compliance with corporate regulations.

More about Everest Metals Corporation Limited

Everest Metals Corporation Limited is a company operating in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker code EMC.

Average Trading Volume: 388,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.55M

