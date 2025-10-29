Everest Medicines Expands into Ophthalmology with VIS-101 Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Everest Medicines Ltd. ( (HK:1952) ) is now available.

Everest Medicines Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Visara, Inc. to develop and commercialize VIS-101, a novel bifunctional biologic, in Greater China and other Asian markets. This strategic collaboration allows Everest Medicines to expand into the ophthalmology sector, adding a commercially attractive asset to its late-stage product pipeline, potentially enhancing its market positioning and addressing significant unmet medical needs in the region.

Everest Medicines Ltd. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and commercializing innovative medicines. The company is expanding its product pipeline with a focus on late-stage products, and it is now entering the ophthalmology sector, which has significant unmet medical needs.

