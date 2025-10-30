Evercore Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Evercore Partners ( (EVR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Evercore Partners presented to its investors.

Evercore Inc., a leading global independent investment banking advisory firm, reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing significant growth in net revenues and operating income. The firm, known for its expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic advisory services, continues to expand its influence in the financial sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, Evercore achieved record net revenues of over $1 billion, marking a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s operating income also saw a substantial rise, with a 77% increase year-over-year. Notable transactions during the quarter included advising on major deals such as Dayforce’s $12.3 billion sale to Thoma Bravo and CommScope’s $10.5 billion business sale to Amphenol.

The firm’s advisory fees surged by 49% year-over-year, driven by large transactions, while commissions and related revenue grew by 15%. Evercore’s Equities business, Evercore ISI, maintained its top ranking in Extel’s All-America Research Survey for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management was recognized in Barron’s and Forbes’ rankings of top RIA firms.

Evercore’s acquisition of Robey Warshaw, completed on October 1, 2025, further strengthens its advisory capabilities, with the addition of five senior managing directors. The firm returned $623.8 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first nine months of 2025.

Looking ahead, Evercore’s management remains optimistic about its market position and is committed to maintaining strong momentum across its business segments. The firm continues to focus on delivering exceptional advisory services to its clients as market conditions evolve.

