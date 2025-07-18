Ever Reach Group Reports Increased Revenue but Declining Profit for 2023

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3616) ) has provided an announcement.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. announced its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2023, reporting a revenue increase to RMB 3,565,598,000 from RMB 2,861,771,000 in 2022. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s profit for the year decreased to RMB 36,817,000 from RMB 77,769,000, primarily due to increased selling and marketing expenses and higher income tax expenses. This financial performance may impact the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder confidence.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 3616. The company is involved in various business activities, although specific industry and market focus details are not provided in the release.

