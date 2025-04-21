Ever Glory United Issues Tranche C Shares Post Acquisition

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited ( (SG:ZKX) ) has provided an announcement.

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited announced the allotment and issuance of FY2024 Tranche C Consideration Shares related to the acquisition of Fire-Guard Engineering Pte. Ltd. The NPBT for FY2024 was approximately S$0.99 million, leading to a proportional reduction in the cash and shares consideration. Consequently, 296,724 shares were issued, increasing the total issued shares to 348,513,123. These shares are expected to be listed and traded on the Singapore Exchange on April 24, 2025.

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore and listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The company was initially listed on May 18, 2023, with its public offering sponsored by Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd.

