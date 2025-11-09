Eventbrite’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Eventbrite’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Eventbrite’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Eventbrite ((EB)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eventbrite’s latest earnings call reveals a mixed sentiment, highlighting both significant achievements and ongoing challenges. The company has shown substantial growth in its advertising segment and improved EBITDA margins, yet it faces hurdles with declining revenue and a slower recovery in ticket sales per creator. Despite these immediate challenges, Eventbrite’s strategic progress positions it for future growth.

Eventbrite Ads Revenue Growth

Eventbrite’s advertising segment has been a bright spot, with revenue from Eventbrite Ads growing by 38% year-over-year. This growth has significantly contributed to the company’s gross margin improvements, showcasing the potential of their advertising initiatives to bolster financial performance.

Improved Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin reached 11.7%, surpassing the guidance of 7%. This improvement is attributed to structural cost actions, indicating effective cost management strategies that have enhanced profitability despite revenue challenges.

Increase in New Paid Creator Acquisition

Eventbrite has seen a nearly 4% increase in new paid creator acquisition in the third quarter. This uptick reflects the company’s efforts to attract and retain creators, which is crucial for sustaining long-term growth and diversifying revenue streams.

Strong Consumer Engagement

Consumer engagement remains robust, with consumer paid orders driven by performance marketing growing 28% quarter-over-quarter. This indicates successful marketing strategies that are effectively driving consumer interest and transactions on the platform.

Net Revenue Decline

Despite the positive developments, Eventbrite’s net revenue for the third quarter was $71.7 million, marking an 8% decline year-over-year. This decrease is primarily due to lower ticketing revenue and the elimination of organizer fees, highlighting areas that require strategic attention.

Slow Recovery in Average Tickets Sold per Creator

The recovery in average tickets sold per creator has been slower than anticipated, posing a modest headwind for the company. This trend underscores the challenges in fully regaining pre-pandemic levels of ticket sales.

Ongoing Revenue Headwind from Smaller Creators

The shift towards smaller creators continues to present a modest revenue headwind. While this mix shift diversifies the creator base, it also impacts overall revenue generation, necessitating a balanced approach in supporting both large and small creators.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Eventbrite is focused on driving growth in 2026 by enhancing premium tools for large creators, leveraging AI for creator success, boosting consumer engagement and personalization, and expanding into global markets. CFO Anand Gandhi provided guidance for the fourth quarter, projecting net revenue between $71.5 million and $74.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 9%. The company plans to capitalize on its improved structural economics to support future revenue growth and margin expansion.

In summary, Eventbrite’s earnings call reflects a company navigating through a mixed landscape of growth opportunities and revenue challenges. While the advertising segment and improved EBITDA margins are promising, the decline in net revenue and slower ticket sales recovery remain areas of concern. However, with strategic initiatives in place, Eventbrite is poised to leverage its strengths for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement