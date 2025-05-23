Eve Holding Confirms Director Elections at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Eve Holding ( (EVEX) ).

On May 22, 2025, Eve Holding, Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders where stockholders approved all proposals submitted for voting. The election of three Class III directors was confirmed, and KPMG LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Additionally, following the resignation of María Cordón from the Board, Paul Eremenko was appointed to the Audit Committee.

EVEX is a Neutral.

Eve Holding’s overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges, including no revenue and increasing losses. Despite a robust order backlog and progress in prototype development, the company faces substantial cash burn and financial instability. Technical indicators show some short-term potential, but the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends highlight valuation concerns.

Average Trading Volume: 225,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.31B

