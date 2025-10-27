Evaxion Appoints Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin as CEO Amid Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Evaxion Biotech ( (EVAX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, Evaxion A/S announced the appointment of Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 24, 2025. Dr. Tayton-Martin, with over 30 years of experience in biotech, including leadership roles in cancer immunotherapy, is expected to lead Evaxion’s strategic execution. Her appointment is seen as a significant step for the company, which is well-positioned for future growth with its AI-Immunology platform and recent strategic partnerships. Additionally, Jens Bitsch-Norhave will join the Board of Directors as an advisor, bringing extensive experience in corporate strategy and global expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (EVAX) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Evaxion Biotech stock, see the EVAX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EVAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVAX is a Neutral.

Evaxion Biotech’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call highlights, offset by financial instability and valuation concerns. The company’s potential is evident in its R&D progress and partnerships, but financial challenges and regulatory uncertainties pose significant risks.

More about Evaxion Biotech

Evaxion is a pioneering TechBio company based in Denmark, specializing in AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines. The company uses AI prediction models to develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections, with a focus on personalized vaccines and addressing high unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,576,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $37.2M

