Evaxion A/S to Present Q2 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Evaxion Biotech ( (EVAX) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 11, 2025, Evaxion A/S announced that it will provide a business update and report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025. The company plans to host a conference call and webcast on the same day to present the updates and results, which will be accessible to the public. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (EVAX) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Evaxion Biotech stock, see the EVAX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVAX is a Neutral.

Evaxion Biotech’s overall stock score is influenced primarily by its financial instability despite strong revenue growth. The positive sentiment from the earnings call and technical indicators provide some balance, but the negative valuation and financial challenges weigh heavily on the score.

More about Evaxion Biotech

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage TechBio company based in Denmark, specializing in AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines. The company utilizes its proprietary AI platform to develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections, with a focus on creating personalized vaccines and addressing high unmet medical needs in infectious diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 116,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.97M

