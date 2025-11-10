EV Resources Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
EV Resources Limited ( (AU:EVR) ) has issued an update.
EV Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Mr. Luke Martino, through entities LJM Capital Corporation Pty Ltd and LJM Enterprises (WA) Pty Ltd, where he is a director and beneficiary. The change involves an on-market purchase of 41,548 ordinary shares at $0.009 per share, increasing his total holdings to 37,081,008 ordinary shares, alongside existing options and performance shares. This transaction reflects a minor adjustment in the director’s investment, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.
More about EV Resources Limited
Average Trading Volume: 14,807,989
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$22.78M
For a thorough assessment of EVR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.