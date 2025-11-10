EV Resources Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

EV Resources Limited ( (AU:EVR) ) has issued an update.

EV Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Mr. Luke Martino, through entities LJM Capital Corporation Pty Ltd and LJM Enterprises (WA) Pty Ltd, where he is a director and beneficiary. The change involves an on-market purchase of 41,548 ordinary shares at $0.009 per share, increasing his total holdings to 37,081,008 ordinary shares, alongside existing options and performance shares. This transaction reflects a minor adjustment in the director’s investment, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about EV Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 14,807,989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.78M

For a thorough assessment of EVR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue