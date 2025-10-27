EV Resources Advances Antimony Projects with Strategic Moves in Mexico and USA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

EV Resources Limited ( (AU:EVR) ) has issued an announcement.

EV Resources Limited has made significant progress in its antimony projects, particularly at the Los Lirios site in Mexico, where extensive mineralization has been identified. The company has secured a processing plant nearby, facilitating a low-cost pathway to production. Additionally, EVR has expanded its footprint in the United States by acquiring high-grade antimony projects in Nevada. The company has also secured $6.5 million in funding to advance these projects and appointed Mike Brown as the new Managing Director and CEO. These developments mark a transformative period for EVR as it sharpens its focus on becoming a dedicated antimony developer with a strategic plan to integrate its operations across the Americas.

More about EV Resources Limited

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) is a company focused on the development and production of critical minerals, particularly antimony, with a strategic presence in both Mexico and the United States. The company aims to establish itself as a fast-to-market antimony producer, leveraging its projects in Los Lirios, Mexico, and Nevada, USA.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 14,232,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.84M

For a thorough assessment of EVR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue