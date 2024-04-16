EV Nickel Kickstarts Major 2024 Exploration Program

EV Nickel, Inc. (TSE:EVNI) has released an update.

EV Nickel, Inc. has launched a comprehensive 2024 exploration program, buoyed by recent financing, to further develop its nickel deposits near Timmins, Ontario. The program targets expansion of the CarLang A Nickel Deposit and high-grade nickel areas within the Shaw Dome Property, supporting North America’s push for local critical mineral production for the battery market. The company’s efforts align with clean energy initiatives and aim to solidify its role in the North American supply chain.

