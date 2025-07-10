Eutelsat’s €1.5 Billion Capital Increase Gains UK Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eutelsat Communications ( (FR:ETL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eutelsat Communications has announced that the United Kingdom will participate in its planned capital increase, raising the total amount to €1.5 billion. This investment, involving key stakeholders like the French State and Bharti Space Limited, supports Eutelsat’s strategic vision and strengthens its position in the satellite communications sector. The capital increase, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, will enhance Eutelsat’s ability to deliver resilient satellite connectivity, a critical asset for national security and economic growth.

More about Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, offering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Formed through the merger with OneWeb in 2023, it is the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator, with a fleet of 34 Geostationary satellites and over 600 Low Earth Orbit satellites. The company serves four key verticals: Video, Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services, delivering integrated solutions to global customers. Headquartered in Paris, Eutelsat employs over 1,500 people across more than 50 countries and is listed on the Euronext Paris and London Stock Exchanges.

