Eutelsat Approves Board Appointments and Capital Increase at General Meeting

Eutelsat Communications ( (FR:ETL) ) has provided an announcement.

Eutelsat’s General Shareholders’ Meeting on September 30, 2025, approved all resolutions, including key appointments to the Board of Directors and a significant capital increase. The capital increase involves issuing ordinary shares without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, benefiting entities such as the French State, Bharti Space Limited, and the UK Government. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Eutelsat’s financial position and enhance its market presence, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by expanding its operational capabilities.

More about Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, providing connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Formed through a merger with OneWeb in 2023, it operates as the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator, with a fleet of 34 Geostationary satellites and over 600 Low Earth Orbit satellites. Eutelsat serves key verticals such as Video, Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services, and is committed to sustainable connectivity solutions. The company is headquartered in Paris and listed on the Euronext Paris and London Stock Exchanges.

