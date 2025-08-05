Eutelsat Achieves Financial Goals with Strong LEO Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eutelsat Communications ( (FR:ETL) ) has issued an update.

Eutelsat Communications reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25, achieving its financial objectives with a 2.5% increase in total revenues to €1,244 million. The company saw significant growth in its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) revenues, which rose by over 80% and now account for 15% of total revenues. Eutelsat’s strategic initiatives include a €1.5 billion capital raise to support its long-term ambitions and a €1 billion framework agreement with the French Armed Forces Ministry, positioning it as a key player in the evolving satellite industry.

More about Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications operates in the satellite communications industry, providing services such as video broadcasting, government services, and connectivity solutions. The company is focused on leveraging its GEO-LEO satellite positioning to enhance its market presence, particularly in the European sovereign space sector.

