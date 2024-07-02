Euroz Hartleys Investor Increases Voting Power

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (AU:EZL) has released an update.

Andrew McKenzie, a substantial holder in Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, has adjusted his stake in the company, with his voting power increasing from 6.67% to 7.764% as of June 28, 2024. This change reflects a series of on-market purchases, ESS allocations, and capital reductions affecting his total number of ordinary shares. McKenzie’s most recent transactions include acquiring and disposing of shares through various family trusts and direct holdings, signaling active management of his investment in the firm.

