Eurowag Announces Total Voting Rights for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from WAG Payment Solutions Plc ( (GB:EWG) ).

Eurowag has announced its total issued ordinary share capital as of June 30, 2025, which comprises 692,248,440 ordinary shares, each with one voting right. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under financial regulations, impacting their interest calculations in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EWG) stock is a Hold with a £110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WAG Payment Solutions Plc stock, see the GB:EWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EWG is a Outperform.

WAG Payment Solutions Plc demonstrates strong technical momentum and positive corporate developments, which are the primary strengths. However, the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, and the financial performance shows some challenges with profitability and debt levels. These factors moderate the overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EWG stock, click here.

More about WAG Payment Solutions Plc

W.A.G. payment solutions plc, known as Eurowag, operates in the financial services industry, providing payment solutions. The company focuses on offering services related to payment processing and financial transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,243,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £675.6M

For detailed information about EWG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue