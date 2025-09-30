Eurowag Announces Total Voting Rights as of September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from WAG Payment Solutions Plc ( (GB:EWG) ).

Eurowag has announced that its total issued ordinary share capital as of September 30, 2025, consists of 692,248,440 ordinary shares, each with one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EWG) stock is a Hold with a £110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WAG Payment Solutions Plc stock, see the GB:EWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EWG is a Outperform.

WAG Payment Solutions Plc demonstrates strong technical momentum and positive corporate developments, which are the primary strengths. However, the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, and the financial performance shows some challenges with profitability and debt levels. These factors moderate the overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EWG stock, click here.

More about WAG Payment Solutions Plc

W.A.G. payment solutions plc, known as Eurowag, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing payment solutions. The company is involved in offering services related to payment processing and financial transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,243,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £675.6M

For a thorough assessment of EWG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue