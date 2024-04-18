Euroseas Ltd. Strategizes with Vessel Charter and Sale

Euroseas Ltd (ESEA) has released an update.

Euroseas Ltd. has secured a time charter contract for its M/V EM Hydra containership, guaranteeing continued employment for the vessel at a daily rate of $13,000 for up to 12 months. Additionally, the company has negotiated the sale of another vessel, the EM Astoria, for about $10 million, expecting a delivery to the new owners by the end of June 2024. These strategic moves are anticipated to contribute significantly to Euroseas’ earnings and enhance its asset portfolio.

For further insights into ESEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.