European Metals Optimizes Lithium Project Economics

European Metals Holdings (GB:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings has announced the relocation of its Cinovec Lithium Processing Plant to the Prunéřov industrial site, promising enhanced project economics and expedited permitting processes. The move to the decommissioned Prunéřov 1 Power Station site is expected to lower capital and operating expenses per tonne and has garnered support from local and regional governments. The company is now finalizing the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) incorporating the new site, which is strategically positioned to benefit from the European Union’s focus on critical raw materials for battery production.

For further insights into GB:EMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.