European Metals Holdings Secures Preliminary Mining Permit for Cinovec South

An update from European Metals Holdings Limited ( (AU:EMH) ) is now available.

European Metals Holdings Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Geomet, has been granted a Preliminary Mining Permit for the Cinovec South deposit by the Czech Ministry of the Environment. This permit, valid until 2033, is a crucial step towards obtaining a Final Mining Permit, covering the entire Cinovec ore reserve. The company plans to consolidate all its Preliminary Mining Permits to streamline the process for a single Final Mining Permit. This development is timely, given the recent improvements in the lithium market and regional support, which are expected to enhance the project’s feasibility and impact positively on stakeholders.

More about European Metals Holdings Limited

European Metals Holdings Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium deposits. The company is primarily involved in the Cinovec Lithium Project, which is recognized as the largest hard rock lithium deposit in Europe and the fifth largest non-brine deposit globally. European Metals Holdings aims to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium, driven by the European Union’s push for supply security of critical raw materials for battery production.

