European Lithium Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 631,208 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code EUR, dated April 16, 2024. This move signifies an expansion in the company’s publicly traded securities and may interest investors looking for growth opportunities in the lithium market.

