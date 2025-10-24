Euronet Worldwide Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Euronet Worldwide ( (EEFT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Euronet Worldwide presented to its investors.

Euronet Worldwide is a global leader in payment processing and cross-border transactions, offering a wide range of financial services including money transfers, credit/debit processing, and ATM services across more than 200 countries and territories.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Euronet Worldwide reported a 4% increase in revenues to $1,145.7 million compared to the same period in 2024, alongside strategic agreements to enhance its payment infrastructure and financial flexibility.

Key financial highlights include a 7% increase in operating income to $195.0 million and an 8% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $244.6 million. Despite a decline in net income to $122.0 million, the company achieved a 19% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $3.62. Euronet also expanded its financial flexibility by completing a $1 billion convertible debt offering.

Strategically, Euronet signed agreements with Fireblocks and Citigroup to support stablecoin technology and enhance cross-border payment offerings, respectively. The EFT Processing segment saw significant growth with a 10% increase in revenues, while the Money Transfer segment reported a 3% revenue increase, driven by digital transformation efforts.

Looking ahead, Euronet remains optimistic about its financial performance, projecting a 12% to 16% growth in adjusted earnings per share for 2025, supported by its ongoing digital transformation and strategic partnerships.

