Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) has issued an announcement.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors from eight to nine members, with the appointment of Sara Baack to the board. Baack’s arrival comes with the standard compensation and indemnification agreement for non-employee directors, and the company has publicly announced her election.

