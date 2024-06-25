Euromax Resources Shareholders Back Board Decisions

Euromax Resources (TSE:EOX) has released an update.

Euromax Resources Ltd. successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including the election of eight management-nominated directors, during its Annual General Meeting in Skopje, North Macedonia. Auditors BDO LLP were re-appointed, and the Board of Directors saw new appointments to various committees, signaling continued shareholder support. The company, known for its Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project in North Macedonia, remains focused on development and operations in the region.

