Eurocell Executes Share Buyback Program

Eurocell ( (GB:ECEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eurocell plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 11,565 of its ordinary shares at a price of 158.25 pence each. This transaction, facilitated by Berenberg, results in the company having no shares held in treasury, with an updated issued share capital of 101,128,224 shares. This move is likely to impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder value, aligning with regulatory requirements under UK law.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ECEL) stock is a Buy with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eurocell stock, see the GB:ECEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ECEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ECEL is a Outperform.

Eurocell’s overall stock score reflects strong technical analysis and positive corporate events, including share buybacks and positive analyst ratings. However, the score is tempered by challenges in revenue growth and increased debt levels.

More about Eurocell

Eurocell plc operates in the building materials industry, primarily focusing on the manufacture and supply of PVC-U products, including windows, doors, and conservatories. The company serves the UK market with a strong emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency in its product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 194,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £157.8M

