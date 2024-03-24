Euro Manganese Hosts Investor Webinar

Euro Manganese, Inc. (TSE:EMN) has released an update.

Euro Manganese, Inc. invites shareholders and potential investors to an informative webinar with CEO Dr. Matthew James on March 27, 2024, which will include a company update and a Q&A session. The company specializes in high-purity manganese production for electric vehicles and is advancing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. This project represents a significant recycling and remediation initiative, positioning the company as a key supplier in the EU’s battery supply chain for the growing electric vehicle market.

