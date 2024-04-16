Eureka Group Updates Dividend Details

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has updated its previous dividend announcement, now providing details on the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) pricing and the exchange rate for New Zealand Dollar payments. This update pertains to the dividend distribution for the six-month period ending 31 December 2023. Shareholders should note the key dates: the record date was on 5 April 2024, and the ex-date was on 4 April 2024.

