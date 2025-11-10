Eureka Group Holdings Issues Unquoted Securities for Employee Incentive

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eureka Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:EGH) ) has provided an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 1,707,748 unquoted securities under the ASX code EGHAA, effective from November 10, 2025. This issuance is part of an employee incentive scheme and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, indicating a strategic move to incentivize and retain employees, potentially impacting the company’s operational dynamics and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EGH) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Eureka Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 536,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$217.6M



