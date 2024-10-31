Eureka Group Faces First Strike Amid AGM Resolutions

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting revealed that more than 25% of votes were against the 2024 remuneration report, marking a ‘first strike’ under Australian corporate regulations. Despite this setback, all other resolutions at the meeting were passed, indicating overall shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction. This development may prompt investors to closely watch how Eureka addresses governance concerns in the coming year.

