Eurasia Mining PLC Announces Virtual 2025 AGM Details

An update from Eurasia Mining ( (GB:EUA) ) is now available.

Eurasia Mining PLC has announced the details for its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on 19 August 2025. Shareholders are provided with instructions for electronic attendance and voting, emphasizing the company’s commitment to accessibility and engagement with its stakeholders.

More about Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining PLC is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction of platinum group metals (PGM) such as platinum, iridium, rhodium, ruthenium, palladium, and gold.

Average Trading Volume: 9,847,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £138.7M

