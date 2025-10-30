Etsy Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Etsy Inc ( (ETSY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Etsy Inc presented to its investors.

Etsy Inc. operates as a two-sided online marketplace connecting creative buyers and sellers globally, with a focus on unique and handcrafted goods, and also owns the fashion resale platform Depop. In its third quarter of 2025, Etsy reported results that exceeded expectations, with growth in key financial metrics and a return to year-over-year growth in Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) for both Etsy and Depop. The company’s revenue increased by 6.1% year-over-year, excluding the impact of the Reverb sale, and net income rose by $18.1 million, reflecting a significant foreign exchange gain. Notably, Depop showed strong performance with a 39.4% increase in GMS, driven by user growth and improved buyer conversion in the U.S. and Australia. Looking ahead, Etsy’s management is optimistic about further growth, with expectations for stable profitability and strategic investments in brand marketing for Depop to capitalize on the growing apparel resale market.

