eToro Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Expansion

Etoro Group Ltd. ( (ETOR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Etoro Group Ltd. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

eToro Group Ltd. is a trading and investing platform that offers a unique social investment experience, operating in the financial technology sector. The company has a strong focus on trading, investing, wealth management, and neo-banking.

In the third quarter of 2025, eToro reported significant growth, with a 28% increase in net contribution year-over-year, reaching $215 million. Assets under administration surged by 76% to $20.8 billion, and funded accounts grew by 16% to 3.73 million. The company also announced a $150 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term strategy.

Key financial highlights include a 48% increase in net income to $57 million and a 43% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $78 million. eToro’s diversified revenue streams and disciplined cost management contributed to these robust results. The company also expanded its product offerings with AI-powered solutions and enhanced its global reach, particularly in the U.S. market.

eToro’s strategic initiatives include the introduction of continuous weekday trading for major U.S. stocks, expansion of its futures offerings in Europe, and the launch of new AI tools for investors. The company is also advancing its crypto strategy with plans to launch a crypto wallet, aiming to bridge traditional finance and Web3.

Looking ahead, eToro’s management remains focused on innovation and global expansion, positioning the company to capture growth opportunities and deliver long-term shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue