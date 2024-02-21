Eton Pharmaceuticals Secures Patent for Hydrocortisone Formulation

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) has released an update.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced the grant of a U.S. patent for its ET-400 oral liquid hydrocortisone formulation, with protection until 2043. This significant development is poised for inclusion in the FDA’s Orange Book following product approval, bolstering the company’s intellectual property portfolio as they await the decision on additional related patents.

